Christie leads Minnesota against Ohio State after 20-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2) at Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -13;…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2) at Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -13; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Ohio State Buckeyes after Cam Christie scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 97-64 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Buckeyes have gone 4-1 in home games. Ohio State has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Gophers play their first true road game after going 5-2 to begin the season. Minnesota averages 18.9 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Elijah Hawkins with 5.4.

Ohio State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Ohio State.

Dawson Garcia is averaging 18.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Christie is averaging 11 points for Minnesota.

