Christensen scores 15 in Dartmouth’s 77-48 win over Thomas (Maine)

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Connor Christensen scored 15 points as Dartmouth beat Thomas (Maine) 77-48 on Monday night.

Christensen also added five rebounds for the Big Green (4-7). Ryan Cornish added 14 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and they also had six rebounds. Jackson Munro finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Metin Yavuz led the way for the Terriers with 13 points and six rebounds. Parker Desjardins added eight points for Thomas. In addition, Jackson Ruelke had seven points.

