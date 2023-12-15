Chicago State visits Valparaiso after Cardet’s 30-point game

Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-6, 0-2 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State…

Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-6, 0-2 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on the Valparaiso Beacons after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 30 points in Chicago State’s 75-73 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Beacons are 4-2 in home games. Valparaiso is eighth in the MVC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stafford averaging 4.3.

The Cougars are 2-3 on the road. Chicago State averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Valparaiso’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stafford is shooting 37.2% and averaging 18.3 points for the Beacons. Jahari Williamson is averaging 7.0 points for Valparaiso.

Cardet is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Noble Crawford is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

