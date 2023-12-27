Chicago State visits Cal Baptist following Daniels’ 32-point outing

Chicago State Cougars (7-10) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4, 1-1 WAC) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Chicago State Cougars (7-10) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4, 1-1 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -11; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays the Chicago State Cougars after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 32 points in Cal Baptist’s 73-70 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Lancers have gone 5-3 at home. Cal Baptist has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 3-4 on the road. Chicago State leads the DI Independent with 9.9 assists. Wesley Cardet Jr. paces the Cougars with 2.7.

Cal Baptist scores 70.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 70.5 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Cal Baptist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 18.6 points for the Lancers. Brantly Stevenson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Cardet is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Brent Davis is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

