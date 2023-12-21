Chicago State plays No. 24 Wisconsin on 4-game win streak

Chicago State Cougars (7-9) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago…

Chicago State Cougars (7-9) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against No. 24 Wisconsin.

The Badgers have gone 5-1 at home. Wisconsin scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Cougars are 3-3 on the road. Chicago State is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wisconsin is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is shooting 46.6% and averaging 19.0 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

