Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Chicago State knocks off…

Chicago State knocks off Bethune-Cookman 55-54

The Associated Press

December 20, 2023, 10:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr. had 17 points in Chicago State’s 55-54 win over Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday night.

Cardet also had seven rebounds for the Cougars (7-9). Jahsean Corbett scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Brent Davis was 3-of-6 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Wildcats (5-6) were led in scoring by Jakobi Heady, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Dhashon Dyson added 12 points and four steals for Bethune-Cookman. In addition, Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. finished with six points and three steals.

Heady missed a potential winning 3-point shot at the buzzer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up