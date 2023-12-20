Chicago State knocks off Bethune-Cookman 55-54

CHICAGO (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr. had 17 points in Chicago State’s 55-54 win over Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday night. Cardet…

CHICAGO (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr. had 17 points in Chicago State’s 55-54 win over Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday night.

Cardet also had seven rebounds for the Cougars (7-9). Jahsean Corbett scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Brent Davis was 3-of-6 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Wildcats (5-6) were led in scoring by Jakobi Heady, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Dhashon Dyson added 12 points and four steals for Bethune-Cookman. In addition, Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. finished with six points and three steals.

Heady missed a potential winning 3-point shot at the buzzer.

