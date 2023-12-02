Chicago State hosts Stetson after Blackmon’s 32-point performance

Stetson Hatters (5-2) at Chicago State Cougars (2-8) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces the Chicago State…

Stetson Hatters (5-2) at Chicago State Cougars (2-8)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces the Chicago State Cougars after Jalen Blackmon scored 32 points in Stetson’s 94-49 win over the Coastal Georgia Mariners.

The Cougars are 0-4 in home games. Chicago State is the DI Independent leader with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Raiford averaging 2.0.

The Hatters are 1-2 on the road. Stetson is third in the ASUN with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Aubin Gateretse averaging 9.1.

Chicago State is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 38.0% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 78.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the 74.1 Chicago State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Cardet Jr. is shooting 45.8% and averaging 18.1 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.4 points for Chicago State.

Blackmon is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 21.4 points. Gateretse is averaging 12.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for Stetson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.