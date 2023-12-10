Chicago State hosts St. Thomas following Corbett’s 23-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) at Chicago State Cougars (3-8) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -3; over/under…

Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) at Chicago State Cougars (3-8)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -3; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on the Saint Thomas Tommies after Jahsean Corbett scored 23 points in Chicago State’s 77-54 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Cougars are 1-4 in home games. Chicago State gives up 72.3 points and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Tommies are 1-3 on the road. St. Thomas ranks fifth in the Summit League scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Brooks Allen averaging 8.0.

Chicago State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas’ 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Chicago State has allowed to its opponents (47.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Cardet Jr. is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. Corbett is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

Parker Bjorklund is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Tommies. Raheem Anthony is averaging 12.1 points and 4.8 rebounds for St. Thomas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.