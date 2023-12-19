Chicago State hosts Bethune-Cookman after Dyson’s 22-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) at Chicago State Cougars (6-9) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Chicago State…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) at Chicago State Cougars (6-9)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Chicago State Cougars after Dhashon Dyson scored 22 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 86-63 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Cougars have gone 2-5 at home. Chicago State is the leader in the DI Independent at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Wildcats are 1-3 on the road. Bethune-Cookman scores 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Chicago State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.3 more points per game (77.2) than Chicago State gives up to opponents (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 19.1 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

Zion Harmon is averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Jakobi Heady is averaging 14.9 points and 1.7 steals for Bethune-Cookman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.