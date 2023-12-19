CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Chicago State hosts Bethune-Cookman…

Chicago State hosts Bethune-Cookman after Dyson’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) at Chicago State Cougars (6-9)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Chicago State Cougars after Dhashon Dyson scored 22 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 86-63 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Cougars have gone 2-5 at home. Chicago State is the leader in the DI Independent at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Wildcats are 1-3 on the road. Bethune-Cookman scores 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Chicago State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.3 more points per game (77.2) than Chicago State gives up to opponents (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 19.1 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

Zion Harmon is averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Jakobi Heady is averaging 14.9 points and 1.7 steals for Bethune-Cookman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up