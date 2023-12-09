Chicago State hosts Anthony and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) at Chicago State Cougars (3-8) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the…

Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) at Chicago State Cougars (3-8)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Chicago State Cougars after Raheem Anthony scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 75-71 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Cougars are 1-4 on their home court. Chicago State is first in the DI Independent with 9.5 assists per game led by Wesley Cardet Jr. averaging 2.4.

The Tommies have gone 1-3 away from home. St. Thomas is the top team in the Summit League allowing only 62.3 points per game while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Chicago State scores 66.4 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 62.3 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas’ 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Chicago State has allowed to its opponents (47.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cardet is averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cougars.

Parker Bjorklund is averaging 14.9 points for the Tommies. Anthony is averaging 12.1 points for St. Thomas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

