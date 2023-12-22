Chicago State Cougars play the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers, seek 5th straight win

Chicago State Cougars (7-9) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Chicago State Cougars (7-9) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -24; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against No. 24 Wisconsin.

The Badgers have gone 5-1 in home games. Wisconsin scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Cougars are 3-3 on the road. Chicago State leads the DI Independent with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 2.2.

Wisconsin’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. AJ Storr is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

Corbett is averaging 13 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.