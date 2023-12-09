Chenery scores 31, Binghamton defeats Le Moyne 91-79

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tymu Chenery’s 31 points led Binghamton over Le Moyne 91-79 on Saturday. Chenery added 12 rebounds…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tymu Chenery’s 31 points led Binghamton over Le Moyne 91-79 on Saturday.

Chenery added 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Bearcats (6-4). Armon Harried scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Dan Petcash had 14 points and shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Luke Sutherland led the way for the Dolphins (3-7) with 35 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.