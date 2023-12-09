Chenery leads Binghamton against Le Moyne after 22-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -12;…

Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (5-4)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -12; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the Le Moyne Dolphins after Tymu Chenery scored 22 points in Binghamton’s 79-64 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Bearcats are 3-0 on their home court. Binghamton is fifth in the America East in rebounding averaging 38.3 rebounds. Symir Torrence leads the Bearcats with 5.8 boards.

The Dolphins are 1-6 in road games.

Binghamton’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 72.9 points per game, 2.7 more than the 70.2 Binghamton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chenery is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bearcats. Torrence is averaging 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Binghamton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.