Chavez’s 30 lead Louisiana Tech over Louisiana 72-67

The Associated Press

December 9, 2023, 5:47 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Tahlik Chavez’s 30 points led Louisiana Tech over Louisiana 72-67 on Saturday.

Chavez was 9 of 13 shooting, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 12 from the line for the Bulldogs (8-2). Daniel Batcho scored 14 points and added eight rebounds.

Kobe Julien led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-4) with 26 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Joe Charles added 10 points, three steals and two blocks for Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

