Chavez powers Louisiana Tech to 68-55 victory over Nicholls

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Tahlik Chavez’s 20 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Nicholls 68-55 on Saturday.

Chavez added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-2). Devin Ree scored 15 points while going 6 of 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds. Daniel Batcho shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Colonels (3-6) were led by Jalen White, who recorded 16 points. Oumar Koureissi added 10 points and four blocks. In addition, Robert Brown III had eight points and two steals.

