Chavez powers Louisiana Tech to 68-55 victory over Nicholls

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Tahlik Chavez’s 20 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Nicholls 68-55 on Saturday.
Chavez added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-2). Devin Ree scored 15 points while going 6 of 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds. Daniel Batcho shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.
The Colonels (3-6) were led by Jalen White, who recorded 16 points. Oumar Koureissi added 10 points and four blocks. In addition, Robert Brown III had eight points and two steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
