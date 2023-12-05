Chavez leads Louisiana Tech against SFA after 20-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3, 1-1 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3, 1-1 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -4; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Tahlik Chavez scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 68-55 win against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The ‘Jacks are 1-1 in home games. SFA scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in road games. Louisiana Tech is the CUSA leader with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 10.8.

SFA averages 78.3 points, 16.3 more per game than the 62.0 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 6.5 more points per game (77.8) than SFA gives up to opponents (71.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for SFA.

Isaiah Crawford is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Batcho is averaging 13.2 points for Louisiana Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

