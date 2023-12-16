Chavez leads Louisiana Tech against Saint Louis after 22-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5;…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-5)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces the Saint Louis Billikens after Tahlik Chavez scored 22 points in Louisiana Tech’s 89-60 win against the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Billikens have gone 5-1 in home games. Saint Louis is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 away from home. Louisiana Tech ranks second in the CUSA with 41.1 rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 10.0.

Saint Louis averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Saint Louis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 40.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Isaiah Crawford is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Chavez is averaging 12.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

