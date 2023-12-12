Chavez has 22 as Louisiana Tech beats Southeastern Louisiana 89-60

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Tahlik Chavez scored 22 points as Louisiana Tech beat SE Louisiana 89-60 on Tuesday night. Chavez…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Tahlik Chavez scored 22 points as Louisiana Tech beat SE Louisiana 89-60 on Tuesday night.

Chavez shot 7 for 11, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (9-2). Isaiah Crawford scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds and four steals. Tyler Henry was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Alec Woodard led the way for the Lions (2-8) with 16 points and three steals. SE Louisiana also got 13 points and two blocks from Nick Caldwell. Brody Rowbury also had eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

