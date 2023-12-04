Chavez and Louisiana Tech host SFA

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3, 1-1 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3, 1-1 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Tahlik Chavez scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 68-55 win against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The ‘Jacks are 1-1 in home games. SFA ranks second in the WAC with 39.3 points per game in the paint led by AJ Cajuste averaging 6.7.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Louisiana Tech ranks second in the CUSA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 4.7.

SFA averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game SFA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging nine points. Sadaidriene Hall is shooting 55.4% and averaging 11.1 points for SFA.

Chavez averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Crawford is averaging 15 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals for Louisiana Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

