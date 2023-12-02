Chattanooga visits Morehead State after Lathon’s 21-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) at Morehead State Eagles (5-3) Morehead, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays the…

Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) at Morehead State Eagles (5-3)

Morehead, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays the Chattanooga Mocs after Jordan Lathon scored 21 points in Morehead State’s 61-50 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Morehead State is fourth in the OVC with 14.1 assists per game led by Drew Thelwell averaging 3.9.

The Mocs have gone 1-1 away from home. Chattanooga averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Morehead State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Morehead State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalil Thomas is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.8 points. Riley Minix is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.1 points for Morehead State.

Honor Huff is averaging 16.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Mocs. Jan Zidek is averaging 13.7 points for Chattanooga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.