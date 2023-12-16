Chattanooga visits Alabama A&M following Smith’s 27-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -9.5; over/under…

Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on the Chattanooga Mocs after Dailin Smith scored 27 points in Alabama A&M’s 93-82 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 in home games. Alabama A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 9.7 assists per game led by Caleb Blackwell averaging 3.0.

The Mocs have gone 1-2 away from home. Chattanooga ranks seventh in the SoCon with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Alexis averaging 3.0.

Alabama A&M averages 69.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 67.0 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 79.9 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 88.3 Alabama A&M allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Bulldogs. Blackwell is averaging 6.3 points for Alabama A&M.

Honor Huff is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mocs. Jan Zidek is averaging 14.2 points for Chattanooga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.