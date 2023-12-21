Chattanooga faces Milwaukee following Zidek’s 27-point outing

Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-7, 0-1 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the…

Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-7, 0-1 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the Milwaukee Panthers after Jan Zidek scored 27 points in Chattanooga’s 69-66 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 2-2 in home games. Milwaukee is sixth in the Horizon League scoring 73.9 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Mocs are 2-2 on the road. Chattanooga ranks third in the SoCon shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Milwaukee is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga averages 79.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the 77.5 Milwaukee gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeith Browning II is averaging 8.5 points for the Panthers. BJ Freeman is averaging 11.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Honor Huff is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Mocs. Zidek is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.