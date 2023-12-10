Chattanooga defeats Tennessee Wesleyan 112-51

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff had 18 points in Chattanooga’s 112-51 victory over Tennessee Wesleyan on Sunday. Huff was…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff had 18 points in Chattanooga’s 112-51 victory over Tennessee Wesleyan on Sunday.

Huff was 5 of 9 shooting, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Mocs (6-3). Noah Melson scored 16 points and added five assists. Myles Che went 7 of 7 from the field to finish with 16 points. Tyler Millin had 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Ty Hurst led the way for the Bulldogs with eight points. Zhaelin Callahan added seven points and two steals for Tennessee Wesleyan. In addition, Keshawn McPherson had six points.

NEXT UP

Chattanooga visits Alabama A&M in its next matchup on Saturday.

