Chatman leads Buffalo against Niagara after 21-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Buffalo Bulls (1-10)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on the Niagara Purple Eagles after Sy Chatman scored 21 points in Buffalo’s 72-66 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Bulls have gone 1-4 in home games. Buffalo gives up 81.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.4 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Niagara ranks second in the MAAC shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

Buffalo’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara averages 73.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 81.0 Buffalo gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonnivius Smith is averaging 8.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Bulls. Chatman is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Harlan Obioha is averaging 7.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

