Chatman and Buffalo host Richmond

Buffalo Bulls (1-9) at Richmond Spiders (6-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Richmond Spiders after Sy Chatman scored 21 points in Buffalo’s 82-65 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Spiders are 5-0 in home games. Richmond ranks fifth in the A-10 with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Neal Quinn averaging 8.4.

The Bulls have gone 0-2 away from home. Buffalo ranks eighth in the MAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Shawn Fulcher averaging 2.6.

Richmond scores 76.7 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 81.9 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is averaging 19.6 points for the Spiders. Quinn is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Chatman is shooting 49.6% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bulls. Jonnivius Smith is averaging 9.0 points for Buffalo.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

