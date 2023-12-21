Chatman and Buffalo host Richmond

Buffalo Bulls (1-9) at Richmond Spiders (6-5) Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -15.5; over/under is…

Buffalo Bulls (1-9) at Richmond Spiders (6-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -15.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Richmond Spiders after Sy Chatman scored 21 points in Buffalo’s 82-65 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Spiders have gone 5-0 at home. Richmond averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Bulls are 0-2 on the road. Buffalo gives up 81.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.1 points per game.

Richmond’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Richmond allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Quinn is averaging 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Spiders. Jordan King is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Chatman is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bulls. Jonnivius Smith is averaging nine points and 8.8 rebounds for Buffalo.

