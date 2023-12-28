Chatman and Buffalo host Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Buffalo Bulls (1-10) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo…

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Buffalo Bulls (1-10)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Niagara Purple Eagles after Sy Chatman scored 21 points in Buffalo’s 72-66 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Bulls have gone 1-4 in home games. Buffalo is seventh in the MAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Shawn Fulcher averaging 2.6.

The Purple Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Niagara is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

Buffalo averages 67.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 76.3 Niagara gives up. Niagara’s 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Buffalo has given up to its opponents (48.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chatman is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 41.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Purple Eagles. Yaw Obeng-Mensah is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

