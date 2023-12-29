Charlotte visits Stetson following Blackmon’s 32-point game

Charlotte 49ers (6-5) at Stetson Hatters (7-6) DeLand, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -3.5; over/under is…

Charlotte 49ers (6-5) at Stetson Hatters (7-6)

DeLand, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -3.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jalen Blackmon scored 32 points in Stetson’s 83-75 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Hatters are 3-0 in home games. Stetson is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 49ers are 0-2 on the road. Charlotte ranks second in the AAC allowing 62.1 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Stetson scores 78.5 points, 16.4 more per game than the 62.1 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon is scoring 23.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 11.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for the 49ers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

