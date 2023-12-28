Charlotte visits Stetson after Blackmon’s 32-point game

Charlotte 49ers (6-5) at Stetson Hatters (7-6) DeLand, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Charlotte 49ers…

Charlotte 49ers (6-5) at Stetson Hatters (7-6)

DeLand, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jalen Blackmon scored 32 points in Stetson’s 83-75 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Hatters have gone 3-0 in home games. Stetson is 3-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The 49ers are 0-2 on the road. Charlotte ranks eighth in the AAC scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Dishon Jackson averaging 7.8.

Stetson averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 10.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hatters. Blackmon is averaging 25.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 11.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for the 49ers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.