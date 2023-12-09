Charlotte visits Roach and No. 22 Duke

Charlotte 49ers (5-3) at Duke Blue Devils (5-3, 0-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (5-3) at Duke Blue Devils (5-3, 0-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -15.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Duke plays the Charlotte 49ers after Jeremy Roach scored 20 points in Duke’s 72-68 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-1 at home. Duke ranks eighth in the ACC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 2.3.

The 49ers play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Charlotte ranks fifth in the AAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Nik Graves averaging 3.0.

Duke’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Duke gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipowski is shooting 52.9% and averaging 18.9 points for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 7.6 points for Duke.

Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 14.9 points and 1.6 steals for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 13.3 points for Charlotte.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.