Charlotte visits No. 22 Duke after Roach’s 20-point showing

Charlotte 49ers (5-3) at Duke Blue Devils (5-3, 0-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Duke hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jeremy Roach scored 20 points in Duke’s 72-68 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-1 in home games. Duke averages 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The 49ers play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Charlotte ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Duke averages 80.9 points, 19.0 more per game than the 61.9 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Roach is averaging 13.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 48.8% for Duke.

Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 14.9 points and 1.6 steals for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds for Charlotte.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

