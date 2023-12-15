Charlotte plays Richmond, looks to end road slide

Charlotte 49ers (5-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-5) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will look to stop…

Charlotte 49ers (5-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will look to stop its three-game road losing streak when the 49ers face Richmond.

The Spiders are 4-0 in home games. Richmond ranks fifth in the A-10 with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Neal Quinn averaging 8.8.

The 49ers have gone 0-1 away from home. Charlotte is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Richmond makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Charlotte has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Charlotte averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Richmond allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Spiders. Quinn is averaging 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 59.2% for Richmond.

Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 14.8 points and 1.6 steals for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 12.7 points for Charlotte.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.