Charlotte faces Richmond on 3-game road skid

Charlotte 49ers (5-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -4.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Richmond looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Spiders have gone 4-0 in home games. Richmond ranks eighth in the A-10 with 13.7 assists per game led by Neal Quinn averaging 4.0.

The 49ers have gone 0-1 away from home. Charlotte averages 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Richmond makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Charlotte has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Charlotte has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 20.2 points. Quinn is shooting 59.2% and averaging 14.1 points for Richmond.

Lu’Cye Patterson is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 9.1 rebounds for Charlotte.

