Charlotte 49ers welcome the Stetson Hatters on Tuesday

Stetson Hatters (5-3) at Charlotte 49ers (4-3)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on Charlotte for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The 49ers are 3-1 on their home court. Charlotte scores 65.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Hatters are 1-3 on the road. Stetson has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Charlotte makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Stetson averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Charlotte allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lu’Cye Patterson is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 13.3 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 55.8% for Charlotte.

Jalen Blackmon is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hatters. Aubin Gateretse is averaging 12.1 points for Stetson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.