Charlotte 49ers to host Stetson Hatters Tuesday

Stetson Hatters (5-3) at Charlotte 49ers (4-3)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -9; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces Stetson in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The 49ers have gone 3-1 in home games. Charlotte scores 65.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Hatters are 1-3 on the road. Stetson averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Charlotte scores 65.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 67.5 Stetson allows. Stetson has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lu’Cye Patterson is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Charlotte.

Jalen Blackmon is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 20.9 points. Aubin Gateretse is averaging 12.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for Stetson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.