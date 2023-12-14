Charleston wins 86-71 against The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Frankie Policelli scored 15 points as Charleston beat The Citadel 86-71 on Thursday night. Policelli had…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Frankie Policelli scored 15 points as Charleston beat The Citadel 86-71 on Thursday night.

Policelli had six rebounds for the Cougars (6-4). James Scott scored 14 points while going 6 of 6 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five blocks. Ben Burnham was 5 of 14 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Madison Durr and AJ Smith each scored 18 points for the Bulldogs (6-5). Elijah Morgan added 16 points and Quentin Millora-Brown had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

