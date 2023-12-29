Charleston Southern visits No. 9 North Carolina following Patrick’s 21-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) at North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) at North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3, 1-0 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -32.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels after Daren Patrick scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 103-79 win against the Kentucky Christian Knights.

The Tar Heels have gone 5-0 in home games. North Carolina is eighth in the ACC with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Armando Bacot averaging 9.5.

The Buccaneers are 0-6 in road games. Charleston Southern is eighth in the Big South with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 2.0.

North Carolina averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than North Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 21.7 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Ingram Harrison is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

RJ Johnson is averaging 17.3 points for the Buccaneers. Kelly is averaging 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

