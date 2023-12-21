CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Charleston Southern knocks off Kentucky Christian 103-79

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 2:32 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daren Patrick scored 21 points as Charleston Southern beat Kentucky Christian 103-79 on Thursday.

Patrick added six rebounds for the Buccaneers (4-8). RJ Johnson scored 21 points, shooting 7 for 10, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Taje’ Kelly had 19 points and finished 8 of 11 from the field.

The Knights were led by LeMar Northington, who posted 18 points. Rheyce DeBoard added 17 points and two steals for Kentucky Christian. In addition, Eric Sanders finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

