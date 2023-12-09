Charleston (SC) take on Rhode Island in non-conference play

Rhode Island Rams (5-4) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston…

Rhode Island Rams (5-4) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston (SC) Cougars host the Rhode Island Rams in a non-conference matchup.

The Cougars have gone 1-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) ranks ninth in the CAA with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Ante Brzovic averaging 9.0.

The Rams are 0-1 on the road. Rhode Island ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Charleston (SC) scores 72.6 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 70.6 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 74.1 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 75.8 Charleston (SC) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 11.1 points. Ben Burnham is shooting 40.5% and averaging 11.6 points for Charleston (SC).

Jaden House is shooting 47.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Rams. Zek Montgomery is averaging 14.1 points for Rhode Island.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.