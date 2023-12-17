Charleston (SC) puts home win streak on the line against Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC)…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Coastal Carolina aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Cougars have gone 3-0 at home. Charleston (SC) has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Chanticleers play their first true road game after going 3-6 to start the season. Coastal Carolina is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 11.4 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Charleston (SC) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Burnham is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 11.2 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5% for Charleston (SC).

Kylan Blackmon is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 13.7 points. Jacob Meyer is averaging 13.6 points and 1.6 steals for Coastal Carolina.

