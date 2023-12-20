Charleston (SC) hosts Reynolds and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-2) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-4) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-2) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-4)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Erik Reynolds II scored 26 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 83-58 victory over the Iona Gaels.

The Cougars are 4-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks are 1-1 in road games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

Charleston (SC) averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 75.8 points per game, 0.5 more than the 75.3 Charleston (SC) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Burnham is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Reynolds is scoring 17.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 12.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.