Charleston (SC) hosts Reynolds and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-2) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-4) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-2) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-4)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Erik Reynolds II scored 26 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 83-58 victory over the Iona Gaels.

The Cougars are 4-0 on their home court. Charleston (SC) is seventh in the CAA with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Ante Brzovic averaging 8.4.

The Hawks are 1-1 on the road. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is sixth in the A-10 scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Charleston (SC) averages 76.0 points, 12.7 more per game than the 63.3 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 75.8 points per game, 0.5 more than the 75.3 Charleston (SC) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Fulton is averaging 3.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Cougars. Ben Burnham is averaging 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Lynn Greer III is averaging 11.1 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Reynolds is averaging 17.5 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.