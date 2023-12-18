Charleston (SC) faces Coastal Carolina, seeks 4th straight home win

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -14.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Coastal Carolina trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Cougars have gone 3-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) is eighth in the CAA with 13.3 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 4.0.

The Chanticleers play their first true road game after going 3-6 to begin the season. Coastal Carolina scores 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Charleston (SC) averages 75.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 78.3 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina scores 5.7 more points per game (80.4) than Charleston (SC) gives up to opponents (74.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 11.2 points. Ben Burnham is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.9 points for Charleston (SC).

Kylan Blackmon is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.7 points for the Chanticleers. Jacob Meyer is averaging 13.6 points for Coastal Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.