Charleston (SC) Cougars play the Rhode Island Rams in cross-conference matchup

Rhode Island Rams (5-4) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Zek Montgomery and the Rhode Island Rams take on Ante Brzovic and the Charleston (SC) Cougars in a non-conference matchup.

The Cougars have gone 1-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 0-1 in road games. Rhode Island scores 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 74.1 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 75.8 Charleston (SC) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 11.1 points. Ben Burnham is shooting 40.5% and averaging 11.6 points for Charleston (SC).

Jaden House is averaging 14.9 points for the Rams. Montgomery is averaging 14.1 points for Rhode Island.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

