Chaplin scores 25 and Little Rock beats Tennessee Tech 81-75 in Ohio Valley Conference opener

The Associated Press

December 28, 2023, 11:57 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jamir Chaplin had 25 points in Little Rock’s 81-75 win over Tennessee Tech on Thursday night in an Ohio Valley Conference opener.

Chaplin added seven rebounds and three steals for the Trojans (7-7). Khalen Robinson was 5 of 9 shooting (5 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had 13 points and shot 5 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Eagles (5-9) were led by Josiah Davis, who recorded 20 points. David Early added 15 points for Tennessee Tech. In addition, Jayvis Harvey had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

