Chaplin leads Little Rock against Murray State after 22-point performance

Murray State Racers (3-7, 1-1 MVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-6) Little Rock, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State Racers (3-7, 1-1 MVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-6)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the Murray State Racers after Jamir Chaplin scored 22 points in Little Rock’s 93-84 victory against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Trojans have gone 5-2 at home. Little Rock has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Racers have gone 0-3 away from home. Murray State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Little Rock’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 72.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 80.6 Little Rock allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaplin is shooting 60.4% and averaging 16.6 points for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Rob Perry is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.1 points for Murray State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.