Chaplin leads Little Rock against Murray State after 22-point game

Murray State Racers (3-7, 1-1 MVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-6) Little Rock, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Murray State Racers (3-7, 1-1 MVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-6)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -1; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts the Murray State Racers after Jamir Chaplin scored 22 points in Little Rock’s 93-84 victory against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Trojans have gone 5-2 in home games. Little Rock is second in the OVC scoring 80.5 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Racers are 0-3 on the road. Murray State averages 9.0 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Little Rock is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Little Rock gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Douglas is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Trojans. Khalen Robinson is averaging 19 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Rob Perry is averaging 15.3 points for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.1 points for Murray State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.