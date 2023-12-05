Central Michigan hosts Valparaiso after Stafford’s 21-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (4-4, 0-2 MVC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (2-5) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-4, 0-2 MVC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (2-5)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on the Central Michigan Chippewas after Isaiah Stafford scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 77-68 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Chippewas have gone 0-1 in home games. Central Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 76.4 points while holding opponents to 47.9% shooting.

The Beacons have gone 0-2 away from home. Valparaiso is sixth in the MVC allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Central Michigan scores 64.3 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 69.8 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Central Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 11.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 45.2% for Central Michigan.

Stafford is shooting 37.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 12.8 points for Valparaiso.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

