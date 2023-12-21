CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Central Connecticut State wins 82-80 against Fordham

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 2:31 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kellen Amos had 20 points in Central Connecticut State’s 82-80 victory against Fordham on Thursday.

Joe Ostrowsky made two free throws with 22 seconds left for an 81-74 lead.

Amos shot 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Blue Devils (5-7). Jordan Jones scored 18 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Tre Breland III was 3 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Japhet Medor led the Rams (5-7) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and four assists. Will Richardson added 16 points, four assists and four steals for Fordham. In addition, Abdou Tsimbila finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

