Central Arkansas visits No. 12 Oklahoma after Oweh’s 23-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (3-10) at Oklahoma Sooners (10-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -29.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oklahoma hosts the Central Arkansas Bears after Otega Oweh scored 23 points in Oklahoma’s 81-69 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Sooners are 7-0 on their home court. Oklahoma has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears have gone 1-6 away from home. Central Arkansas has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 6.1 more points per game (69.2) than Oklahoma gives up to opponents (63.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Oweh is shooting 66.7% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

Tucker Anderson is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bears. Daniel Sofield is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.